FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions.

Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The Cowboys announced Diggs’ injury on their website Tuesday. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said Diggs played with the injury suffered late in the game against the Steelers.

The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The last-place Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair.

Dallas has the worst turnover margin in the NFL at minus-13, after two more turnovers without forcing one against the Steelers. The Cowboys gave up more points than in any five-game stretch to start the season in franchise history but have improved in recent weeks.

The loss of Diggs comes as the Cowboys are hopeful that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will return after missing seven games with a groin injury. Dallas is off this week before visiting Minnesota on Nov. 22.

The Cowboys (2-7) and New York Giants are tied for last in the NFC East, but division leader Philadelphia (3-4-1) has a losing record as well.

