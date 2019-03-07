FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed two players who were set to become unrestricted free agents in linebacker Justin March-Lillard and safety Darian Thompson.
The moves announced Thursday are for depth and special teams as the Cowboys head into free agency next week.
March-Lillard played in all 16 games, mostly on special teams, last season. The 25-year-old joined Dallas in 2017 after getting cut by Seattle.
Thompson played 10 games in two stints with the Cowboys last season after they signed him off Arizona’s practice squad. The 25-year-old started all 16 games for the New York Giants in 2017, finishing with 75 tackles. Thompson was a third-round pick by the Giants in 2016.
