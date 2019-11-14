DALLAS (5-4) at DETROIT (3-5-1)

1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 5-4, Lions 4-5

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-12

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 26, Lions 24, Sept. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK — Cowboys lost to Vikings 28-24, Lions lost to Bears 20-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 10, Lions No. 22

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (5), PASS (3)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (6)

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (T20), PASS (4)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won three straight against Lions. … QB Dak Prescott has averaged 327 yards passing, three TDs past two games. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has NFL-high 4,836 yards rushing since 2016 and can become fifth NFL player to reach 5,000 yards in first 50 games. … Elliott ran for 152 yards, had career-high 240 yards from scrimmage last year against Detroit. … WR Amari Cooper has NFL-high 13 TD receptions since acquired by Cowboys in Week 9 last year. … Cooper had 11 catches, 147 yards receiving and score last week against Minnesota. … DE Robert Quinn has at least half sack in six of his seven games. … Injured QB Matthew Stafford expected to miss second straight start, replaced by Jeff Driskel. … Driskel was 27 for 46 for 269 yards passing and 37 yards rushing — all career highs — with TD and INT in his sixth career start last week. … RB J.D. McKissic had career-high six catches last week and at least 50 yards from scrimmage three of past four games. … WR Kenny Golladay has NFL-high eight TD receptions. … DE Trey Flowers has four sacks in three games after one in six games. …. Fantasy Tip: Prescott has thrown five TDs without INT and has 135.7 rating in two starts versus Lions, who rank No. 30 on defense.

___

