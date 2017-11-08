FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott skipped his weekly media session because of more legal limbo in the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s fight over the NFL’s six-game suspension on alleged domestic violence.
The difference this week is that Elliott, the NFL’s second-leading rusher, was with his teammates. That wasn’t the case early last week when the 22-year-old was suspended until Friday after a judge rejected his request for a second injunction.
The third legal reprieve came in an emergency two days before the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Now Elliott seeks a longer-lasting injunction from a three-judge panel that will hear his case Thursday in New York.
Dallas (5-3), on a three-game winning streak with significant contributions from Elliott, visits defending NFC champion Atlanta (4-4) on Sunday.
