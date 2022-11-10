NEW YORK (AP) — Yuri Covington scored 20 points as UMass-Lowell beat Columbia 89-62 on Thursday night.

Covington was 7-of-11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the River Hawks (2-0). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Ayinde Hikim shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Zinou Bedri finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (0-2). Columbia also got eight points from Liam Murphy. In addition, Josh Odunowo had eight points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

UMass-Lowell’s next game is Saturday against Rutgers on the road, while Columbia visits Sacred Heart on Sunday.

__

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.