ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are in COVID-19 protocols and will miss the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys will be missing a coach for the second time in three games because of health and safety protocols. Running backs coach Skip Peete missed the previous home game against Atlanta.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein also was sidelined against the Falcons. The Cowboys had several COVID-19 issues during the preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.

Assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko is filling in for Philbin, the former Miami coach, on Thursday. The Cowboys play Thursday again next week at New Orleans.

