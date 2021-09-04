PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Saturday night’s National Women’s Soccer League game between the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Spirit players.

Four players on the Spirit tested positive, according to a statement released by the league earlier Saturday. The team had traveled to Portland on Thursday.

The league said it would release information about when the game would be rescheduled in the coming days.

Merritt Paulson, owner of the Thorns and Major League Soccer’s Timbers posted an apology to fans on Twitter and said the team would work with the league to prevent similar issues in the future.

“Frustration level is very high given the facts as I understand them,” he said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports