PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Couturier beat Matt Murray with 3 seconds remaining in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers put together an improbable rally to edge the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Sunday night.

James van Riemsdyk tied the score with 18 seconds left in regulation when Murray’s glove couldn’t quite reach van Riemsdyk’s wrist shot from the slot. The team traded a flurry of quality chances in the extra period before Couturier danced around Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby on the rush then sent a shot over Murray’s stick to give Philadelphia’s fading playoff hopes a needed jolt.

Carter Hart finished with 41 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17.

Teddy Blueger, starting on the second line in place of injured Evgeni Malkin, scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal. Murray had 36 saves.

CANUCKS 3, STARS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Josh Leivo scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift Vancouver.

Advertising

Leivo’s shot went over Stars goalie Anton Khudobin after Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom had stopped four Dallas skaters.

Vancouver’s Tim Schaller scored twice in the first 11 minutes for his first goals in nearly a year. It was his first career multi-goal game. Markstrom finished with 44 saves.

Jamie Benn and Taylor Fedun had the goals for Dallas. Khudobin had 25 saves and stopped a penalty shot for the second straight game. The Stars, who hold the first wild card in the Western Conference, remained two points behind third-place St. Louis in the Central Division.

ISLANDERS 3, WILD 2, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored 1:04 into overtime and New York moved into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division.

Anders Lee scored for the fourth straight game and Jordan Eberle added a goal for the Islanders, who have won five of seven. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

Advertising

New York is tied with Washington with 91 points with 10 games remaining, but currently holds the tiebreaker with a greater scoring differential.

Zach Parise scored for the first time in 11 games for Minnesota, which pulled one point behind Arizona for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Jared Spurgeon also scored and Ryan Donato had two assists for 13 points in 13 games since being acquired from Boston on Feb. 20. Stalock finished with 17 saves.

SABRES 4, BLUES 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lead Buffalo.

After the Sabres’ Jack Eichel and St. Louis’ Tyler Bozak traded goals to open the tiebreaker, Reinhart scored on Buffalo’s final attempt when he got just enough on his wrist shot to get it past Jake Allen, who got a piece of it with his glove.

Ryan O’Reilly then had a chance to extend the shootout against his former team, but his backhand chance hit the crossbar.

Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary scored in regulation for the Sabres. Carter Hutton made 30 saves.

Pat Maroon, David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who got 31 saves from Allen.

DUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left to lift Anaheim past Florida.

Adam Henrique and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Ducks, and Ryan Getzlaf had two assists. John Gibson stopped 37 shots. Anaheim won for the sixth time in nine games to pull nine points behind Arizona for the second wild card in the Western Conference, with five other teams in between.

Evgenil Dadonov and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida, which snapped a four-game win streak. Rookie goalie Sam Montembeault finished with 19 saves.

Advertising

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, OILERS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals, and Vegas beat Edmonton.

Mark Stone, Cody Eakin, Brayden McNabb and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, and Malcolm Subban stopped 16 shots. The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-0 in nine games since acquiring Stone from Ottawa at the NHL trade deadline.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl and Kris Russell scored for Edmonton, while Connor McDavid had two assists. Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves.

Vegas, third in the Pacific Division, increased its lead over Arizona to seven points. The Oilers remained seven points behind the Coyotes for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

AVALANCHE 3, DEVILS 0

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for his third shutout in his last five starts to lead Colorado past New Jersey.

Advertising

Tyson Barrie scored twice as the Avalanche stayed in the mix for a second straight playoff appearance. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 37th goal and also had an assist to reach the 90-point mark for the second straight season.

Colorado trails Arizona by four points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to go.

Cory Schneider stopped 31 shots for New Jersey.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports