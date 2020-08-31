BRADENTON, Fla. — It was a record-setting night for Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky.

The former standout for Kentwood High of Covington and Gonzaga set the league record for assists in a game with 18, helping the Sky rout the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday.

Ticha Penicheiro had a record 16 assists in games for Sacramento in 1998 and 2002; she tweeted congratulations to Vandersloot after the game.

“I thought this record was untouchable Ticha set the bar very, very high,” Vandersloot said. “I don’t think this one will be touched very often. It’s tough to get 16 assists in a game. This one is really special. My teammates were knocking down shots. They were as happy as I was and it makes it that much enjoyable for me.”

Vandersloot’s last two assists were to her wife, Allie Quigley.

“It puts a little cherry on top,” Vandersloot said. “It’s really special. I know she was happy for me. She wanted to do that for me.”

Vandersloot had a league-record 300 assists last year.

Gabby Williams and Kahleah Copper each scored 21 points for Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (11-6) while Quigley added 19.

Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-11). Candice Dupree had 14 points and Natalie Achonwa 13.