The FIFA men’s 2026 World Cup is 1,000 days from crowning a new champion, but work is underway for the tournament that will take place in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Seattle is one of 16 host cities. Its organizing committee, SeattleFWC, will mark the countdown Monday by noting progress it has made across Washington. They’ve supported the RAVE Foundation’s initiative to build 26 mini-pitches by 2026, partnered with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians as a legacy sponsor and appointed a chief legacy officer in Lisa Chin, who previously was a CEO for Treehouse, a nonprofit serving youth in foster care.

“With 1,000 days remaining, we’re dedicated to bringing Washington into the global spotlight, showcasing our commitment to fostering enduring positive change,” Chin said in a news release. “And alignment with our core pillars of culture, community, children, human rights, accessibility, environmental, and sustainability.”

Seattle will host World Cup matches at Lumen Field.

Men’s soccer

• Bryan Iliohan scored in the first half as Washington (5-5-5, 2-3-2 Pac-12) drew 1-1 with visiting No. 14 Stanford (7-2-4, 1-1-4).

Women’s soccer

• Hailey Still scored as Washington (7-5-4, 2-4-2 Pac-12) tied 1-1 against visiting No. 18 Colorado (10-4-3, 2-3-3).

• Caroline Penner had a hat trick as Seattle U (8-8-2, 6-2-1 WAC) won 4-0 against visiting Utah Tech (8-6-5, 3-2-4).

• Reagan Kotschau scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute as Washington State (9-5-2, 2-4-2) drew 1-1 with visiting Utah (5-6-6, 1-4-3).

Volleyball

• Audra Wilmes had 20 kills, but Washington lost at USC 25-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-10. Madi Endsley added 16 kills for the Huskies (13-8, 4-6 Pac-12). Skylar Fields had 23 kills for the Trojans (13-7, 7-3).

• Pia Timmer had 19 kills as No. 4 Washington State (19-3, 8-2 Pac-12) won 25-22, 26-28, 25-10, 25-20 to snap a four-match losing streak to UCLA (11-9, 3-7).

Golf

• The Washington women wrapped up the fall schedule by finishing 14th at the Stanford Intercollegiate. Carmen Lim and Camille Boyd tied for 35th at 4-over to lead the Huskies.

Tennis

• Dzianis Zharyn and Cesar Bouchelaghem are into the finals of the ITA Northwest Super Regional Championships, the first Husky pair to make the final since 2018. On Monday, at Stanford’s Taube Tennis Stadium, they will try to become the first Husky doubles champs since 2005.

Rowing

• The Washington men were eighth in the varsity eight at the Head of the Charles in Boston. The UW women were 12th in the championship eights.

Hockey

• Kazden Mathies scored twice as the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds won at Edmonton 6-2.

• Parker Bell scored at the 18:28 mark of the third period to lift the Tri-City Americans to a 5-4 win over the visiting Everett Silvertips. Dominik Rymon scored twice for the Silvertips.