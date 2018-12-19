Robert Franks scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Washington State beat SIU-Edwardsville 89-73.
PULLMAN — Robert Franks scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Washington State beat SIU-Edwardsville 89-73 on Wednesday night.
CJ Elleby added 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (7-3).
David McFarland scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds before fouling out for SIUE (2-7). Brandon Jackson added 13 points and five rebounds.
Elleby helped spark a 10-0 run with a fast-break layup and an emphatic block on the other end, setting up Jeff Pollard for a layup. Ahmed Ali added a three on their next possession.
WSU created some distance after a 15-2 run over the course of 3:47 to build a commanding 16-point lead with 5:19 remaining in the first half. The Cougs led by 19 points in the second half, 64-45 with 12:35 remaining.
WSU women fall
LAS VEGAS — Washington State fell behind early and could not make up the difference in a 71-63 loss to Kansas at the Duel in the Desert.
The Cougars (4-6) trailed 39-24 at halftime. They outscored the Jayhawks (8-1) in the second half but not by enough to catch up.
Chanelle Molina led the Cougars with 19 points and Borislava Hristova had 18. Maria Kostourkova had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Alexys Swedlund contributed 10 points.
