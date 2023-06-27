Washington State’s football program secured a commitment Tuesday from class of 2024 quarterback Evans Chuba, a three-star recruit out of Florida.

Chuba, who announced his decision over Twitter, chose the Cougars over offers from 18 teams. WSU was the only power-conference program to offer the Clearwater Academy International product.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Chuba is the No. 82-ranked QB recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

ROWING

The Washington men’s rowing team won its race in The Temple Challenge Cup on the opening day of the Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames, England.

The Huskies beat the ‘91 A.S.R. Nereus “B” crew from the Netherlands in a round-of-32 race.

The Huskies will take on a crew from Isis Boat Club (U.K.) on Wednesday.