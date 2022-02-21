Washington State women’s basketball player Johanna Teder was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Tartu, Estonia, averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game last week to help Washington State pick up wins over Arizona State and No. 8 Arizona.

Women’s soccer

• OL Reign has re-signed defender Sofia Huerta to a three-year deal, extending her time with the club through the 2024 season.

Huerta had a standout 2021 season. After a midseason transition to right back from her prior position as a forward, she was named to the NWSL Second XI.

Hockey

• Daylan Kuefler scored two goals and the host Kamloops Blazers beat the Everett Silvertips 4-3 in a shootout.

Men’s tennis

• Washington lost 4-0 to No. 7 Virginia at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies led on two singles courts, including a double match point for Clement Chidekh at No. 1 singles, when Virginia got the clinching fourth point to stop the remaining matches.

Women’s basketball

• Natalie Hoff scored six of her 10 points during the extra session, and Malia Mastora rebounded a last-second Western Oregon (8-15, 4-12 GNAC) miss as visiting Seattle Pacific (11-15, 7-9) pulled out a 61-59 win.

Track and field

• Peace Igbonagwam of Seattle Pacific won her third consecutive women’s long jump title (18-1), teammate Annika Esvelt cruised to victory in the 5,000 meters (17:31.71) and Jeff Gordon set a school record in the 200-meter dash (22.34) on the first day of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference indoor championships in Spokane.