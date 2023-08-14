The Washington State women’s soccer team was selected to finish fifth in the Pac-12 coaches’ preseason poll released Monday.

Washington was in a three-way tie for seventh place with Arizona State and Colorado.

UCLA was picked first with nine first-place votes, while Stanford was second with three.

The Cougars were selected in the top half of the conference for the fifth straight season, falling behind the four California schools in the preseason ranking.

WSU returns four fifth-year seniors, while welcoming 13 newcomers to the 2023 roster. Coach Todd Shulenberger enters his ninth season after setting the school’s all-time wins record last year.

Senior Margie Detrizio returns to the front line as a reigning Pac-12 all-conference selection last fall, netting a team-best 11 goals and six assists.

UCLA won its third national championship last season and returns 20 players and Pac-12 coach of the year Margueritte Aozasa.

Women’s soccer

• Reigning NCAA Division II champion Western Washington was selected to repeat as conference champion in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

The Vikings led all teams with 63 points, followed by Seattle Pacific in second with 52 and Northwest Nazarene in third with 46 points. Western Oregon was fourth (36), Simon Fraser fifth (31), Central Washington sixth (28), Saint Martin’s seventh (20) and Montana State Billings eighth (12).

The Vikings return nine starters from their championship-winning squad and are ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.

men’s Basketball

• Vice Zanki, a 6-foot-7 forward from Croatia, has committed to the Eastern Washington men’s basketball program for the 2023-24 season, coach David Riley said. Zanki competed this summer with the Croatian U20 team.