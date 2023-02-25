LOS ANGELES — Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds but the Washington State women’s basketball team couldn’t hold a 19-point lead, losing to USC 68-65 in double overtime Saturday.

The Cougars (19-10, 9-9 Pac-12) finished the regular season as the No. 7 seed for the conference women’s tournament and, with a NET of 38, are in strong position to make their third consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.

WSU plays No. 10 California on Wednesday at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

USC (21-8, 11-7) is the No. 6 seed and plays No. 11 Oregon State on Wednesday.

Bella Murekatete scored 17 points for the Cougars and Johanna Teder added 14 points with four three-point field goals.

WSU led 41-22 midway through the third quarter but USC came all the way back to tie it 53-53 at the end of regulation.

Advertising

Ula Motuga’s three-pointer gave Washington State a 65-64 advantage with 1:47 left in the second overtime, but the Cougars would not score again.

“Just didn’t do enough in the second half to hold them off,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “USC picked up the pressure and we didn’t handle it well. We had so many opportunities and didn’t make enough plays. It’s a lesson to figure out how to play better with a lead. The more aggressive team won today.”

Motuga made program history as she played in her 130th career game for WSU.

Kadi Sissoko had 18 points and 13 rebounds for USC.