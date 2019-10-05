DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ian Corwin threw two touchdowns passes and Drake held Valparaiso to just 131 yards of offense in a 35-6 victory on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Corwin directed a 15-play, 64-yard drive that took 6:20 off the clock with Drew Lauer running it in from the 2-yard line for a 7-0 lead at the 13:34 mark of the second period. On the next possession for Drake (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer Football League), Corwin connected with Caden Meis for an 11-yard TD and a 14-0 lead. Meis, a freshman, finished with a career-best 12 rushes for 90 yards and a score. His TD catch was his first career reception.

Dimitrios Latsonas got the Crusaders (0-5, 0-1) on the scoreboard with a 46-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 14-3. Lauer followed with his second TD run, a 15-yarder that capped a six-play, 47-yard drive for a 21-3 Bulldogs’ lead. Latsonas kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the quarter to leave Valparaiso trailing 21-6 at halftime.

Drake put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Meis raced for a 53-yard TD on the Bulldogs’ second play of the quarter and Corwin capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD toss to Devin Cates at the 8:10 mark.

Corwin completed 13 of 20 passes for 154 yards for Drake. Lauer rushed for 77 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

Jimmy Seewald hit just 10 of 24 passes for 66 yards and two interceptions. Elias Earley had 10 carries for 52 of the Crusaders’ 65 yards on the ground.