RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Incoming North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan says he hopes to build on the athletic department’s recent years of improved performance.
The school held a news conference Thursday morning to introduce the Army athletic director as its next AD. Corrigan will start work May 1 to replace Debbie Yow, who is in the middle of her ninth season.
Yow took over in 2010 as the Wolfpack ranked 89th nationally in the Directors Cup standings of overall college sports programs and set a goal to reach top-25 status. Last year N.C. State posted its best finish at No. 15.
Corrigan referenced that success and said he was attracted to the job in part because “you want to be part of a winner.”
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap