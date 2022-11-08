COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 7, 2022, about the men’s basketball game between Niagara and Maryland, The Associated Press erroneously reported Niagara won a 2013 contest between the schools.
Correction: Niagara-Maryland story
