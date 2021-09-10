MUNICH (AP) — In a story published Sept. 9, 2021, about the domestic violence trial of former Germany and Bayern Munich player Jérôme Boateng, The Associated Press erroneously reported he was ordered to pay 1.8 million euros ($21.2 million) in damages to the victim. The money was actually a fine to the German state and should have been converted to $2.1 million.
Correction: Boateng Trial story
