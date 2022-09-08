NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

Correa’s two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out. The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave’s grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone bounded from the dugout to argue with crew chief Larry Vanover and threw his hands up in frustration before leaving the field.

“I think he’s out and we’ve got to live with the (call) stands, so that’s just how the system goes,” Boone said.

One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he pounded his chest in the direction of his dugout while rounding third base.

“There’s extra motivation when you play on such a big stage like Yankee Stadium and you’re the villain,” said Correa, a New York fan target for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal. “The fans, they’re in the game every single moment and there’s a little more adrenaline, a little more focus, a little more hunger to just win games.”

Since the start of 2017, the Twins are just 2-16 in regular season games at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s a challenging place to play,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The enviornment is challenging, and they’re a good team.”

Jorge López threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, but the Yankees stranded the potential tying run at third in each of the last two innings. Caleb Theilbar ended the eighth by striking out pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who is 4 for his last 38. Stanton had not played since fouling a pitch off a leg on Monday,

New York loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on Oswald Peraza’s single, Aaron Hicks’ double and the fourth intenational walk to Aaron Judge in three games.

Michael Fulmer struck out Gleyber Torres and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a groundout for his third save.

“It’s obviously not my first time being in those situations, and I love being in it,” Fulmer said. “I think it’s one of the greatest feelings in baseball for me, the adrenaline up there and giving everything you’ve got to let the team win.”

Minnesota ended a four-game winning streak by the Yankees, whose AL East lead was cut to 4 1/2 games over Tampa Bay heading into a weekend series against the Rays.

The Twins closed within 1 1/2 games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central ahead of a weekend series against the Guardians in Minnesota.

“To finish on such a strong note going into a big series against Cleveland obviously gives the team a lot of confidence,” Correa said. “It’s time to take care of business and time to go to work.”

New York went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

Griffin Jax (6-3) pitched a hitless inning.

Facing the Yankees for the first time since they traded him to Cincinnati in January 2019, Sonny Gray allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings.

“It was probably something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long, long time now, to come back to this place and to pitch,” Gray said. “It was nice to come back here for sure.”

Miguel Andújar hit a two-run homer in the second, his first home run since June 29 last year.

“When you’re able to contribute right there early in the game and give your team the lead, that’s gonna feel great,” Andújar said through a translator. “But the goal is to win the game and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”

Nestor Cortes, returning from a trip to the injured list caused by a groin strain, retired his first 12 batters. Former Yankee Gary Sánchez, who had three hits, chased Cortes with a RBI double in the fifth, and Nick Gordon had a run-scoring single against Clarke Schmidt.

A MOMENT FOR THE QUEEN

A moment of silence was held prior to first pitch in honor of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. A photo of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was shown on the large video board in center field, along with a lit candle on the two smaller boards located on each side.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Cole Sands (bruised elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after missing 14 games. To make room, LHP Austin Davis was designated for assignment.

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right second toe inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (headaches from epidural injection) could begin ramping up activities if his headaches are gone on Friday. … RHP Luis Severino (strained right lat) might make another rehab start, but if not is a possibility to return for a two-game series at Boston on Sept. 13-14. … RHP Scott Effross (strained right shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session either Friday or Saturday and could be close to returning. … RHP Lou Trivino (back spasms) was unavailable.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA) faces RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) Friday night.

Yankees: RHP Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA) will start for the Yankees and RHP Drew Rasmussen (9-4, 2.70 ERA) for the Rays.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports