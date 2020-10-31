NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns to lead Mississippi to a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was the second consecutive win for Ole Miss (2-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) over Vanderbilt (0-4, 0-4). The Rebels won 31-6 last season.

Corral completed 19 consecutive passes, breaking Eli Manning’s program record of 18 straight against Murray State in his debut his sophomore season.

Corral’s six touchdown passes also tied Manning’s record for touchdown passes in a game set against Arkansas in 2001. It is a school record for touchdown passes in regulation since five of Manning’s passes came in overtime.

Elijah Moore had 14 receptions for 238 yards with three touchdowns for Ole Miss. Kenny Yeboah caught two touchdown passes and Dontario Drummond had one.

John Rhys Plumlee added a 37-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders with 37 seconds left in third quarter to cap the scoring for the Rebels.

Ken Seals was 31-of-40 passing for 319 yards and threw two touchdown passes for the Commodores. It was the most yards passing for a true freshman at Vanderbilt since 2000. Cam Johnson had 14 receptions for 97 yards. Ben Bresnahan and Chris Pierce Jr. each caught a touchdown pass.

The Rebels built a 31-14 halftime lead and scored on their first drive of the second half. Corral found Drummond in the end zone for a 16-yard reception.

Defensive back Tylan Knight forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and linebacker Zikerrion Baker recovered. Corral then threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah and the Rebels led 48-14 with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts South Carolina on Nov. 14.

Vanderbilt: Plays at Mississippi State on Saturday.

