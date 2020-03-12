Over the course of more than 24 hours, the spread of the novel coronavirus has brought the sports world to a halt.

In a move that directly impacted local sports teams and leagues, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a restriction on gatherings of more than 250 people in three Seattle-area counties on Wednesday morning — and that was just the beginning.

After the Mariners, Sounders, Huskies and others were forced to begin exploring contingency plans, teams and leagues around the nation started to postpone and cancel games.

Late Wednesday night, it was reported that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the Jazz and Thunder were set to tip off in Oklahoma City. The NBA announced it was suspending its season quickly after that game was postponed.

Around Washington state, officials continue to confirm cases of the novel coronavirus. In total, 29 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease.

Here’s a breakdown of the cancellations and postponements at the local and national level:

MLB

As the Mariners continue to stay and work out in Arizona, they’re still processing the fact that baseball is on hold at the moment.

The rite of spring that is opening day for MLB has been postponed as the league announced Thursday that spring training in will be shut down and the start of the regular season will be postponed at least two weeks.

After Gov. Inslee’s ban on large gatherings was announced, the Mariners began exploring contingency plans for their season-opening homestand. Here were the options.

College basketball

UW

The University of Washington announced Thursday that it will suspend athletic-related activities and events through March 29 due to concerns of the novel coronavirus.

UW athletics canceled the Husky softball game against Team USA, which was to be played on Thursday afternoon in Seattle.

UW athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that fans will not be allowed to attend the Huskies’ home games, but all games will continue as scheduled. In addition to the student-athletes, only coaches, essential working personnel, including media members, families and recruits will be allowed to attend the games.

NBA

The NBA announced Wednesday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

MLS

Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, the Sounders have canceled all operations at Starfire Sports in Tukwila, where they practice, including activities for their second-tier USL and academy programs, until further notice.

Major League Soccer is suspending matches for 30 days amid the coronavirus crisis and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back-end of the season, the league announced on Thursday.

NHL

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A look back at the 1919 Stanley Cup Final, the only major professional sports championship that failed to conclude because of a global pandemic.

NFL

The NFL made one significant move Thursday when it announced that its annual spring league meetings, set for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, have been cancelled. Leagues business that is typically conducted at those meetings may be done electronically or postponed until the next regularly scheduled meetings May 19-20.

XFL

After watching league after league suspend their competition because of coronavirus concerns, the XFL followed suit on Thursday afternoon. The league announced it will shut down for the season.

As a result of Gov. Inslee’s ban, the XFL announced Wednesday that no fans will attend the Dragons’ game against the Los Angeles Wildcats at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. The Dragons are preparing as usual, even if it means an empty stadium.

Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday it would follow MLB and delay the start of its 2020 season. In the Seattle area, that would impact two Mariners affiliates: the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers and Class A Everett AquaSox.

High-school sports

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said it’s still planning to hold spring sports state championships at the end of May. It will work with the districts across the state on how teams will qualify to be in the state field.

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby will suspend its season for 30 days, too, the league announced Thursday. This affects the Seattle Seawolves, who won the previous two MLR championships.

Major junior hockey

Major junior hockey leagues including the Canadian Hockey League and its three regional leagues, the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League have put the rest of their regular season and playoffs on hold. This includes the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips and the Seattle Thunderbirds, who both have five regular-season games remaining. The Silvertips have clinched a playoff spot, and the Thunderbirds are in position for a wild-card playoff spot.

