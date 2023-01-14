HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ryan Cornish’s 14 points helped Dartmouth defeat Pennsylvania 75-71 on Saturday.

Cornish was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Big Green (6-12, 2-2 Ivy League). Dame Adelekun scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day had 10 points.

The Quakers (9-9, 2-2) were led by Max Martz and Nick Spinoso with 22 points each. Jordan Dingle added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams play on Monday. Dartmouth visits Harvard while Pennsylvania hosts Princeton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.