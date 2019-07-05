WIMBLEDON, England — Cori Gauff added another memorable chapter to her Wimbledon run. Gauff, the 15-year-old with the powerful all-court game and a maturity well beyond her years, barged into the tournament’s second week with a come-from-behind 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 win over Polona Hercog on Friday.

Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament since 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati at Wimbledon in 1991.

She has become such a sensation at this tournament that she was the tournament’s headliner Friday. Schedulers placed Novak Djokovic, the 2018 men’s singles champion, on No. 1 Court. Against the 60th-ranked Hercog, No. 313 Gauff was put on Centre Court.

She showed she belonged there by rallying from a 2-5 deficit in the second set, saving two match points along the way. Hercog served for the match, but couldn’t close it out. Then Gauff capped a scintillating tiebreaker by winning a 32-shot rally.

Gauff, known as Coco, was given a last-minute wild card into the qualifying tournament, which she marched through without losing a set. She then efficiently defeated one of her idols, Venus Williams, and Magdalena Rybarikova, a Wimbledon semifinalist two years ago.

Her next match, on Monday, will be her toughest test. Her opponent will be seventh-seeded Simona Halep, a former world No. 1 and a French Open champion. Halep defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1 on Friday to advance to the round of 16.