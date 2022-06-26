A disqualification in front of him gave Corey Peadbody the biggest win of his young unlimited hydroplane racing career.

Peabody, who is from Kent, won the APBA Gold Cup on Sunday in Guntersville, Alabama, after defending champ Jimmy Shane, who won every preliminary heat he raced over the weekend in the HomeStreet Bank, crossed the finish line first but was disqualified for going uner 80 mph in pre-race jockeying for lane positioning.

That gave the win to Peabody in the Lynx Healthcare. Peabody’s rookie season was 2019.

Dave Villwock, who holds just about every record in the sport except for most Gold Cup wins, was also disqualified for driving the Miss Beacon Plumbing out of the race course. Villwock also won his preliminary heats.

The Gold Cup, the biggest race of the hydroplane season, was the beginning of the H1 Unlimited season.

The next stop on the hydroplane schedule is in Madison, Indiana, on Friday. The circuit is trying a new match-race event on Saturday before racing for the Indiana Governor’s Cup on Sunday.

Minors

• Grant Lavigne’s two-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning the helped the Spokane Indians beat the visiting Everett AquaSox 8-2 for split of the six-game series.