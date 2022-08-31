SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.