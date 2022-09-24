SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night.

Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards. Justin Lockhart had 116 yards receiving on four catches for San Jose State (2-1).

Elijah Cooks caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro with 10 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 17-0 halftime lead. Western Michigan (1-3) was forced to punt on the opening possession of the second half and, on its next drive, San Jose State took a 24-0 lead when Charles Ross scored on a 39-yard reception that capped a seven-play, 71-yard drive.

Western Michigan’s Sean Tyler returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and, on the first play after the Broncos failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from their own 25, added a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2