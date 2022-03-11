NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela matched his season high with 27 points as Coppin State topped North Carolina Central 79-73 in the semifinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference tournament on Friday night.

Zarzuela made 6 of 8 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Nendah Tarke had 14 points for Coppin State (9-22). Justin Steers added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Coppin State scored 50 second-half points, a season high.

Kris Monroe had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central (16-15). Justin Wright added 14 points and seven rebounds. Randy Miller Jr. had 12 points.

