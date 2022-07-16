ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Stars Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman scored 23 points each and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Wings 89-81 on Saturday, despite missing Courtney Vandersloot.

Copper and Meesseman picked up the slack for the defending champions and Vandersloot, who was injured with a concussion last time out in the Sky’s 80-68 win over the Los Angeles Sparks and is under the league’s concussion protocol.

Copper grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for her second double-double of the season as the Sky outscored Dallas 30-16 in the fourth quarter to wrap up their fourth straight win and improve to a league-best 19-6. Meesseman added eight rebounds and seven assists. Allie Quigley pitched in with 16 points and five assists. Candace Parker added 13 points and eight boards.

Marina Mabrey scored 22 to lead Dallas (11-14), which fell to 5-8 at home. Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 but sank just 4 of 16 shots. Allisha Gray hit both of her 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Wings took a 65-59 lead into the final quarter.



