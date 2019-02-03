EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sidney Cooks and Shay Colley scored 20 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State scored the last eight points to defeat Purdue 74-66 on Sunday after blowing a 15-point, second-half lead.
After Tamara Farquhar’s putback with 57.3 seconds left tied the game at 66, Colley drove down the lane for a difficult layup. The Boilermakers missed three shots and had a critical five-second turnover after that. Cook and Colley both made a pair of free throws.
Jenna Allen became the fifth player in double figures with two late free throws for the Spartans (16-5, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), who have won three straight and are 12-0 at home.
Ae’Rianna Harris had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Purdue (15-9, 6-5), which lost its fourth straight. Karissa McLaughlin added 16 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies use hot hand from deep to beat UCLA, complete perfect first half of Pac-12 play VIEW
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Steve Hutchinson misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame again, but another former Seahawk gets in
- Chris Hansen-led group expresses continued desire for Sodo arena to house Seattle NBA team
MSU led 39-26 at the half but after scoring the first hoop of the second half, the Spartans went cold. Purdue cut the deficit to nine before a Cooks jumper and then reeled off six more points to make it 43-38. Purdue trailed 54-51 entering the fourth quarter and caught the Spartans at 62 with three minutes left and again on Farquhar’s basket.
The Spartans were 9 of 24 in the second half and went 5:33 without a basket. Purdue had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 15 second-chance points.