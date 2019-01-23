SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook scored 21 points on five 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds as Missouri State cruised to a 70-35 win over Loyola of Chicago Wednesday night.
Josh Webster added 14 points and five assists for the Bears (9-11, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference) who were 12 of 23 (52 percent) from beyond the arc. Tulio Da Silva had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Bears were up 30-24 at the break. Webster and Da Silva each sank a 3-pointer to open the second half and Da Silva added a dunk to make it 40-28 with 14:55 to play. The Ramblers (12-8, 5-2). went the next seven minutes without a basket as Missouri State added to its lead with 3-pointers by Cook and Jared Ridder, stretching it to 50-28 with 10:24 left.
Loyola-Chicago, which shares the lead with Valparaiso in the MVC standings, was held to just four field goals in the second half.
Cameron Krutwig had 15 points for the Ramblers. Marques Townes added 12.