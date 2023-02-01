NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook’s 22 points helped Tulane defeat SMU 74-52 on Wednesday night.

Cook also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Sion James scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Jaylen Forbes shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Zach Nutall led the Mustangs (8-15, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Zhruic Phelps added seven points for SMU. Efe Odigie also had six points and six rebounds.

Tulane took the lead with 6:53 left in the first half and did not give it up.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tulane visits Memphis while SMU visits East Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.