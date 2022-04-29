WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the playoff-bound Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

“It’s nice, but it doesn’t put a Band-Aid on anything. It still sucks,” Hellebuyck said about the Jets missing the playoffs. “But it is nice knowing that we can win and we’re not giving up, so that’s awesome.”

Blake Wheeler, Mason Appleton and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg. The Jets will conclude the season Sunday at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 42nd goal of the season for Calgary. The Flames finished 50-22-11, going 5-0-2 in their previous seven games.

Dan Vladar stopped 40 shots for the Pacific Division’s top club.

Appleton broke a tie at 6:06 of the second period, scoring off a rebound of Josh Morrissey’s point shot.

Appleton was asked if the team was playing for pride.

“It was exactly that,” he replied. “An average start, they had a couple chances but Bucky made some good saves. And then from there we poured on the shots.”

Dillon scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining.