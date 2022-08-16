Dallas Wings (18-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Dallas Wings to begin the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Dallas went 2-1 against Connecticut during the regular season. The Wings won the last regular season matchup 82-71 on July 6 led by 20 points from Arike Ogunbowale, while Courtney Williams scored 25 points for the Sun.

The Sun are 13-5 in home games. Connecticut is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wings are 10-8 on the road. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA scoring 82.9 points per game while shooting 43.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Ogunbowale is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Allisha Gray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 89.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Wings: Arike Ogunbowale: out (core).

