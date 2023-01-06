Jordan Gustafson scored two goals and Lucas Ciona had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the host Regina Pats 6-0 on Friday night.

The T-birds (28-4-1-1) lead the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League. Scott Ratzlaff stopped 28 shots in recording the shutout.

• Ryan Hofer had two goals and an assist as the Everett Silvertips (18-17-1-0) beat the host Prince George Cougars 4-2.

Women’s tennis

• Freshman Yura Nakagawa and sophomore Stefaniia Mikhailova each captured singles victories as Washington State completed the second day of play at a Hawaii tournament in Honolulu.