MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF’s new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region’s teams in the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico, the organization announced Monday.

The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France.

Eight teams will compete in the W Championship, with the top four finishers in the tournament qualifying for the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year. The United States and Canada, as the two highest-ranked teams in the confederation, have automatic berths in the W Championship field.

Thirty teams are competing for the remaining six spots in qualifying group play, which concludes in April. The confederation includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The W Championship will be played July 4-18 at University Stadium and BBVA Stadium in Monterrey. Details for the draw will be announced in the future, CONCACAF said.

The two third-place finishers in each group at the W Championship will still have a chance to go to the World Cup via an intercontinental playoff.

“At the (Mexican Football Federation) we are convinced that this effort strengthens our solid strategy to develop women’s football and capitalize on the popularity of our sport to empower more women and girls, as well as inspire them to pursue their dreams,” federation President Yon De Luisa said.

The United States is the defending World Cup champion.

The winner of the W Championship will also earn a spot in the new women’s Gold Cup tournament in 2024.

