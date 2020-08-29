LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinched the Community Shield for Arsenal with his penalty securing a 5-4 shootout victory over Liverpool on Saturday in the curtain-raiser to a season that is beginning late and without fans due to the pandemic.

The game was settled on penalties at Wembley Stadium after Takumi Minamino’s first goal for Liverpool in the 73rd minute canceled out Aubameyang’s early opener.

The Arsenal captain latched onto Bukayo Saka’s diagonal pass before curling into the net and paying tribute in the goal celebration to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died the previous day of cancer at the age of 43.

He performed the “Wakanda Forever” salute that has become a symbol to celebrate black excellence since being performed by Boseman’s character in the 2018 film, “Black Panther.”

Arsenal tweeted an image of Aubameyang folding his arms across his chest with the message: “For Chadwick.”

Aubameyang also scored twice at Wembley in both the FA Cup semifinals and final.

Advertising

Arsenal beat Premier League champion Liverpool to lift the Community Shield at the end of the same month that it picked up the FA Cup.

The Premier League season starts a month later than originally scheduled on Sept. 12.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports