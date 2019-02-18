JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had a career-high 33 points plus 17 rebounds as Texas Southern topped Jackson State 77-65 on Monday night.
Combs hit 8 of 10 shots.
Jalyn Patterson had 17 points for Texas Southern (14-11, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Derrick Bruce added 11 points. Eden Ewing had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the road team.
Jontrell Walker had 16 points for Jackson State (9-17, 6-7), which has now lost four games in a row. Chris Howell added 16 points and six rebounds. Venjie Wallis had 14 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Three impressions from UW's 72-70 win at WSU: Huskies are close to locking up the Pac-12 title WATCH
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Seahawks' defensive line has a few big question marks entering offseason but a lot of options to choose from | 2019 position analysis
Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Jackson State this season. Texas Southern defeated Jackson State 75-65 on Jan. 21. Texas Southern plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Grambling State at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com