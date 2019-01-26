NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Stefanini scored 24 points including two from the foul line with five seconds left and Columbia held off Cornell for a 73-70 win on Saturday night.
Riley Voss’ 3-point bank-shot attempt from about 28-feet out caught the iron and bounced around the rim before falling out as time expired.
Columbia (6-10, 1-1 Ivy League) led 60-49 after a pair of free throws by Quinton Adlesh with 8:51 remaining before the Big Red (9-9, 1-1) went on a 16-5 run and narrowed their deficit to 67-65 with 3:16 to go. Josh Warren made 3 of 4 foul shots in a 39-second span to get Cornell within 69-68. They each traded baskets before Stefanini sealed it from the line.
Adlesh finished with 21 points and Patrick Tape scored 10 with 11 rebounds.
Jimmy Boeheim led Cornell with 22 points and Matt Morgan 21.