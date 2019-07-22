INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (11-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 24, Westfield, Indiana

LAST YEAR: Colts became one of league’s top surprises in coach Frank Reich’s first season. Andrew Luck proved right shoulder was healthy and revamped offensive line kept him upright. Defense took major leap under new coordinator Matt Eberflus. Indy improved regular-season win total by six, ended three-year playoff drought, reached divisional round after wild-card win at Houston, and produced first set of rookie All-Pro teammates (OG Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard) since 1965.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DE Justin Houston, WRs Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell, RB Spencer Ware, CB Rock Ya-Sin, senior offensive assistant coach Howard Mudd.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: OL Matt Slauson, OL coaches Dave DeGuglielmo and Bobby Johnson, S Mike Mitchell, LB Najee Goode, DT Al Woods, TE Ryan Hewitt, WRs Ryan Grant and Dontrelle Inman.

CAMP NEEDS: GM Chris Ballard wants to see upgrades. He signed Funchess and drafted Campbell to give Luck more downfield options. Indy believes second-year WRs Daurice Fountain and Deon Cain (coming off torn ACL) also fit into mix. Hiring of Chris Strausser as OL coach and Mudd’s return should help young line’s development. Houston was brought in to improve pass rush, and second-year defensive linemen Tyquan Lewis and Kemoko Turay could make bigger impact this season. Adding Ya-Sin and three LBs in draft may help back seven take big jump, too.

EXPECTATIONS: Luck missed all of offseason workouts (strained calf) but is expected to be healthy for start of camp. And with healthy Luck, Colts know anything is possible. They have one of best young lines in league, young defense that got better as season went on, and continuity with every starter back on offense, defense and special teams. Division title and deep playoff run could be within reach in 2019.

