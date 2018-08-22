INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime announcer Bob Lamey, who has announced his retirement as voice of the Indianapolis Colts, used a racial slur while retelling a story last week to a “friend.”
Lamey’s attorney released a statement Wednesday morning acknowledging Lamey used “inappropriate” language during an off-the-air conversation last week and immediately apologized to those involved.
A team official later issued a statement that said in part the Colts “deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur — in any context.”
The 80-year-old Lamey retired last weekend. He had been the Colts’ radio play-by-play voice from 1984-91 and again from 1995 through the first preseason game on Aug. 9.
He was replaced in the booth by Matt Taylor on Monday night.
