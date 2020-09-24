NEW YORK JETS (0-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Colts by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 0-2; Colts 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 42-32

LAST MEETING – Jets beat Colts 42-34 on Oct. 14, 2018 at Jets

LAST WEEK – 49ers beat Jets 31-13; Colts beat Vikings 28-11

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 32, Colts No. 18

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (25), PASS (15T).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (7).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (5), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jets are looking to avoid their second straight 0-3 start under Adam Gase, whose team was 0-4 to begin last season. … The Jets have trailed 21-3 at halftime of both games. … New York’s average time of possession (23:15) is 31st in the league, ahead of only Minnesota (20:09). … The Jets rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in several offensive categories, including total yards per game (265.5, last), first downs per game (16, last) and third-down conversions (36%, 27th). … RB Frank Gore led New York with 63 yards rushing last week vs. San Francisco. The NFL’s No. 3 career rusher played for the Colts from 2015-17. … Gore, who starts with Le’Veon Bell on IR, is one of eight Jets players who previously played for the Colts, including offensive lineman Josh Andrews; defensive end Henry Anderson; linebacker Tarell Basham; safety Matthias Farley; and cornerbacks Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston and Pierre Desir. Cornerback Arthur Maulet and long snapper Thomas Hennessy also spent time with Indianapolis. Jets assistant general manager Rex Hogan was the Colts’ vice president of player personnel in 2017 and ’18…. Indy can have up to 7,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium, an increase of 5,000 from last week. … The Colts have lost four of the last five in this series, including two straight in Indy. … QB Philip Rivers needs one TD pass to become the sixth player in league history with 400 in his career; five completions to pass Dan Marino (4,967) for No. 5 all-time; and one win to break a tie with Hall of Fame QB Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 in career (125). Rivers also needs 152 yards to become the sixth player to reach the 60,000-yard mark. … Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor ran for 101 yards in his starting debut and has 199 total yards in his first two NFL games. Previous starter Marlon Mack is on IR. … Indianapolis defense has allowed a league-low 416 yards this season and is tied for third in sacks (seven). … Fantasy tip: Taylor is playing behind perhaps the league’s top offensive line. The Jets gave up 182 yards rushing last week.

___

