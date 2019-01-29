INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Colts have signed guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract extension.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder became the starting right guard in early October after Matt Slauson sustained a season-ending back injury. Glowinski appeared in 11 games, starting nine on an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks.
He was the only regular starter not signed through next season. The move comes one day after kicker Adam Vinatieri re-signed with the Colts for one year.
Indianapolis claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. Glowinski spent his first three seasons in Seattle.
