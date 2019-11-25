INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.

The move comes days after top receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup and at a time when Indy’s offense has struggled. Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the Colts (6-5). He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season and can become a free agent after the season.

Travis played in four games with Indy in 2017 before spending last season on the injured reserve list. He was waived by the team on Aug. 31.

