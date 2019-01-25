INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Adam Vinatieri at age 46 will play another season with the Indianapolis Colts.

His new deal was announced by general manager Chris Ballard on Friday on 1070 The Fan, a local radio station that broadcasts Indy’s games. Terms were not immediately available.

Vinatieri will have a chance to add to his NFL career records of 2,600 points and 690 field goals. His next game will be No. 354, breaking a tie with Gary Anderson for second on the all-time list.

He could join Anderson and George Blanda as the only players to appear in an NFL game at 47. Vinatieri’s birthday is Dec. 28.

Vinatieri said he expected to be back the day after Indy’s season ended.

___

