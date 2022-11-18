Claire Hoffman had 16 kills and five digs as No. 21 Washington was swept at home by Colorado on Friday night.

Lexi Hadrych had 12 kills for the Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) who won 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 after hitting .344.

No other player had double-digit kills for the Huskies (18-9, 10-7), who hit .235.

More volleyball

• Pia Timmer had 16 kills and six digs as No. 25 Washington State (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) swept Utah (15-12, 8-8) in Pullman 25-20, 25-12, 25-18.

basketball

• Anna Eddy scored a career-high 26 points, hitting 8 of 13 three-pointers, but the Seattle Pacific women (0-1) lost to No. 12 San Marcos 70-62 at the West Region Crossover Classic in Bellingham.

• Despite 19 points from Shaw Anderson, the Seattle Pacific (1-2) men lost 77-70 on the road to host Azusa Pacific (2-2) at the GNAC/PacWest Challenge.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips got only a third-period goal from Olen Zellweger in a 4-1 road loss to the Portland Winterhawks.