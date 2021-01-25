BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado has worked out an arrangement to play Texas A&M at the home of the Denver Broncos on Sept. 11.

The Buffaloes have frequently held football games inside Empower Field at Mile High as part of their Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State.

Texas A&M and Colorado are coming off notable 2020 seasons. The Aggies finished 9-1 and No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, while the Buffaloes went 4-2 during the first season under coach Karl Dorrell.

The Aggies were set to host Colorado in College Station, Texas, during the 2020 season, only to have the game canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools agreed to a contract in 2015 that included a provision for the return game to be played in Denver or Boulder.

Colorado leads the overall series against Texas A&M by a 6-3 margin, with all but one of those games taking place while both were members of the Big 12 Conference. In their last meeting in 2009, the Buffs rallied from an 11-point deficit to win 35-34.

“We look forward to hosting two premier college football programs in our building in September,” said Jon Applegate, the director of events and booking for Empower Field.

