HONOLULU (AP) — Lucas Siewert scored 17 points, freshman Daylen Kountz added 12 and Colorado beat Charlotte 68-53 on Tuesday in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Colorado trailed by eight points with 5:20 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run — with nine points from Namon Wright — for a 35-26 lead. Both teams were 11-of-23 shooting in the first half but Colorado attempted 10 more free throws. Charlotte was held to just six points in the first six minutes of the second half as Colorado pulled away with a 49-32 lead.

Wright finished with 10 points for Colorado (9-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Buffaloes start Pac-12 play next week at Arizona.

Jon Davis scored 25 points for Charlotte (3-8). With nine points in the first half, Davis moved past Leemire Goldwire for ninth on Charlotte’s career scoring list. Milos Supica added 11 points for the 49ers, who have lost six of their last seven.