HONOLULU (AP) — Lucas Siewert scored 17 points, freshman Daylen Kountz added 12 and Colorado beat Charlotte 68-53 on Tuesday in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic.
Colorado trailed by eight points with 5:20 remaining in the first half, but closed on a 19-2 run — with nine points from Namon Wright — for a 35-26 lead. Both teams were 11-of-23 shooting in the first half but Colorado attempted 10 more free throws. Charlotte was held to just six points in the first six minutes of the second half as Colorado pulled away with a 49-32 lead.
Wright finished with 10 points for Colorado (9-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Buffaloes start Pac-12 play next week at Arizona.
Jon Davis scored 25 points for Charlotte (3-8). With nine points in the first half, Davis moved past Leemire Goldwire for ninth on Charlotte’s career scoring list. Milos Supica added 11 points for the 49ers, who have lost six of their last seven.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Nobody took the Seahawks seriously three months ago. Everybody should now. | Matt Calkins
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to extension through the 2021 season
- Stock Watch: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks in their 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs