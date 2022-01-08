PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado defender Auston Trusty was added Saturday to the U.S. training camp roster for keeping Major League Soccer players fit ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old has played for youth national teams but not the senior national team. He was invited to coach Gregg Berhalter’s first training camp in January 2019 but did not appear in matches against Panama and Costa Rica, then didn’t return until last month’s camp. He was not used in the 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

His addition raises the total to 20 players training in Phoenix through Jan. 21, a camp that will include closed-door scrimmages. Some will join Europe-based players when they report to Columbus, Ohio, for a Jan. 27 World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago), Matt Turner (New England)

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), DeJuan Jones (New England), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Auston Trusty (Colorado), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Djordje Mihailovic Montreal), Sebastian Lletget (New England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)

